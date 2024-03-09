Insider Buying: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Acquires $6,737,761.38 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,733,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,067,570.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 495,739 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $29.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on LSXMK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 71,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,927 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 631,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after purchasing an additional 79,508 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.