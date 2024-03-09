Insider Buying: Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Director Purchases $87,175.00 in Stock

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) Director Lisa A. Stewart acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,555.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of WES stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $35.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.83.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $858.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.23 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25,249 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after acquiring an additional 136,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WES shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

