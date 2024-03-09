Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Sells $100,500.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $14.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOLD. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,190,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666,335 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 141,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,178,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 28,057,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,135,000 after purchasing an additional 364,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late-onset.

