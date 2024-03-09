Insider Selling: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director Sells $105,100.00 in Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $105,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Associated Banc Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ASB opened at $21.14 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $322.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASB. Raymond James increased their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Banc

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $36,722,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 13.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,356,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,108 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,181,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,652,000 after purchasing an additional 728,555 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 325.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 905,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 693,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 92.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,524,000 after purchasing an additional 687,552 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Further Reading

