Insider Selling: Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Senior Officer Sells C$90,000.00 in Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$90,000.00.

Black Diamond Group stock opened at C$9.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.82. The company has a market cap of C$549.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.72. Black Diamond Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$5.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

BDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

