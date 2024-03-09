Insider Selling: Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Insider Sells $93,840.00 in Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $449.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $509.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $560.84. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.75 and a 1-year high of $768.75. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 279,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 268,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,635 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 74.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 161,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CABO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cable One from $1,110.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cable One from $550.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $643.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CABO

About Cable One

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.