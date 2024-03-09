Insider Selling: Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Insider Sells $93,840.00 in Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $449.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $509.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $560.84. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.75 and a 1-year high of $768.75. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.81.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.
CABO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cable One from $1,110.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cable One from $550.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $643.60.
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.
