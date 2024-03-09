Insider Selling: CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sells C$700,000.00 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$700,000.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Gunther Johann Birkner sold 60,900 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.55, for a total value of C$3,626,595.00.

Shares of CCL.B opened at C$72.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$60.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. CCL Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of C$52.82 and a 52 week high of C$73.77.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.80.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

