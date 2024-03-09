Insider Selling: CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sells C$700,000.00 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$700,000.00.
Gunther Johann Birkner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 22nd, Gunther Johann Birkner sold 60,900 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.55, for a total value of C$3,626,595.00.
CCL Industries Price Performance
Shares of CCL.B opened at C$72.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$60.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. CCL Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of C$52.82 and a 52 week high of C$73.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCL.B
About CCL Industries
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CCL Industries
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.