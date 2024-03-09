Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) COO Sells $2,686,293.36 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,686,293.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,166,415.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Datadog Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $121.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.51 and its 200 day moving average is $109.55. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,010.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $901,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $666,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,527,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.