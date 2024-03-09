Insider Selling: Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Chairman Sells $11,802,895.86 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 389,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $11,802,895.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,033,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,328,537.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

On Thursday, February 22nd, Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $11,362,897.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Travis Boersma sold 4,243 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $135,776.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Travis Boersma sold 404,529 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $12,309,817.47.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

NYSE BROS opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,007.67 and a beta of 2.39. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $35.09.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Dutch Bros

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.