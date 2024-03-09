Insider Selling: Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Chairman Sells $11,802,895.86 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 389,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $11,802,895.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,033,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,328,537.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $11,362,897.00.
- On Wednesday, December 27th, Travis Boersma sold 4,243 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $135,776.00.
- On Thursday, December 14th, Travis Boersma sold 404,529 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $12,309,817.47.
NYSE BROS opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,007.67 and a beta of 2.39. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $35.09.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.
