Insider Selling: Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) EVP Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $505,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.02. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $41.93.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $75.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 320.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,910.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

