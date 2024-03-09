Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Sells $157,400.00 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, February 1st, Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $134,860.00.

On Friday, January 5th, Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $132,320.00.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $81.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day moving average is $65.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $82.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78.

Iron Mountain last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 412.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,993,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 42,407 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after buying an additional 4,798,010 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 892,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,056,000 after buying an additional 30,140 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on IRM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

