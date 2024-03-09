Insider Selling: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) CEO Sells $3,820,000.00 in Stock

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $3,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,143 shares in the company, valued at $7,339,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Lawrence Dolan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

On Wednesday, March 6th, James Lawrence Dolan sold 37,000 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $1,409,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, James Lawrence Dolan sold 28,796 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $1,085,897.16.

On Monday, February 26th, James Lawrence Dolan sold 24,284 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $906,036.04.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 24.66. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average of $32.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $402.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.92 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 94.05% and a net margin of 8.03%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.