Insider Selling: Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) CEO Sells $1,840,478.64 in Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,065.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $205.15 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $206.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,602,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 312,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 92.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 327.3% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,199,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

