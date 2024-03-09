Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CEO Sells 77,412 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $38,752,447.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Wednesday, March 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $38,520,985.32.

On Friday, March 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,919 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.30, for a total value of $22,973,275.70.

On Monday, February 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.34, for a total value of $37,416,316.08.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.18, for a total value of $37,636,166.16.

On Friday, February 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.52, for a total value of $15,353,467.36.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.08, for a total value of $45,253,105.44.

On Friday, February 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.83, for a total value of $16,298,804.34.

On Monday, February 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.32, for a total value of $16,281,261.36.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.69, for a total value of $16,156,396.62.

On Friday, February 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $505.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $429.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.82 and a 52 week high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,417 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.