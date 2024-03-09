Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,989,559.37 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.17, for a total transaction of $2,989,559.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,811,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,792,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Morningstar Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MORN opened at $308.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 1.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.28 and a 12-month high of $316.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 18.54%.

MORN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,835,000 after acquiring an additional 160,281 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Morningstar by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Morningstar by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

