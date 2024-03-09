Insider Selling: Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Insider Sells 7,462 Shares of Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) insider Kip B. Ellis sold 7,462 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $910,289.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,316 shares in the company, valued at $12,359,538.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Patrick Industries stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.57 and a 52 week high of $123.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $781.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PATK shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.29.

View Our Latest Report on PATK

About Patrick Industries

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.