Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CFO Sells $267,134.06 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Mehok sold 5,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $267,134.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,500.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Q2 Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE QTWO opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $48.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens upgraded Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Q2 by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Q2 by 2,582.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Q2 by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Q2 by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

