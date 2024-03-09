Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CFO Sells $267,134.06 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2024

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWOGet Free Report) CFO David J. Mehok sold 5,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $267,134.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,500.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Q2 Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE QTWO opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $48.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens upgraded Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QTWO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Q2 by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Q2 by 2,582.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Q2 by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Q2 by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.