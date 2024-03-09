Insider Selling: Sempra (NYSE:SRE) VP Sells $4,063,936.89 in Stock

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Sempra Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.66. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $79.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Sempra Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Sempra
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its position in shares of Sempra by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.9% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Sempra
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sempra
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.