Insider Selling: The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Director Sells $5,648,545.96 in Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $5,648,545.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,777,012 shares in the company, valued at $901,154,354.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $79.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,183,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,863 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

