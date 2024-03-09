Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells $153,360.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,440,802 shares in the company, valued at $46,355,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $87,100.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 80,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $800,800.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $488,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.70. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $10.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 137.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. Analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Travelzoo by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 45,876 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

