Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) PT Lowered to $3.00

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential downside of 28.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Inspirato from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Inspirato Stock Performance

Shares of Inspirato stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.05. Inspirato has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.97) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $70.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.42 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Inspirato in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspirato in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Inspirato in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Inspirato by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Inspirato by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences.

