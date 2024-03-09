Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Trading Up 14.3%

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 284,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 104,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Inventus Mining Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.04. The stock has a market cap of C$5.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.
Inventus Mining Company Profile
Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.
Further Reading
