Invesco Ltd. Buys 43,129 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,129 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Trinity Industries worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,245,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,257,000 after purchasing an additional 773,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,159,000 after purchasing an additional 849,142 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,720,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,935,000 after purchasing an additional 146,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,967,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,282,000 after purchasing an additional 64,619 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,716,000 after purchasing an additional 31,018 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $320,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760,854. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TRN opened at $26.25 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

View Our Latest Report on Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.