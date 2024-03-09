Invesco Ltd. Buys 5,476 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of LGI Homes worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the third quarter worth $42,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the third quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 337.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on LGIH shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $196,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at $161,342.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $111.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.03. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $141.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.83.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.95 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Further Reading

