Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,193 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.97% of Transcat worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 59.2% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 28,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Transcat by 31.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Transcat by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Transcat by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Transcat by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRNS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

TRNS opened at $107.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $949.67 million, a P/E ratio of 82.73 and a beta of 0.59. Transcat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.89 and a 1-year high of $115.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,478 shares in the company, valued at $12,073,601.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,478 shares in the company, valued at $12,073,601.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

