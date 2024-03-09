Invesco Ltd. Has $8.05 Million Stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,079 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Enovix worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enovix by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enovix by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,635,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Enovix by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,622,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,319,000 after acquiring an additional 473,011 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Enovix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,622,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enovix by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,501,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,131,000 after acquiring an additional 355,661 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Enovix Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ENVX opened at $9.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47. Enovix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.30.

About Enovix

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

