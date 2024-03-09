Invesco Ltd. Has $8.10 Million Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,721 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.02% of Bristow Group worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $799,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,337,000 after purchasing an additional 160,161 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 129,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTOL opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10. Bristow Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

