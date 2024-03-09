Invesco Ltd. Has $8.36 Million Stock Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,717 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.06% of Fulgent Genetics worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $583,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 363,124 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,048.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $22.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $682.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.45. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $44.09.

A number of research firms have commented on FLGT. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

