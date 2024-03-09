Invesco Ltd. Has $8.58 Million Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Credit Acceptance worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CACC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,319,000 after purchasing an additional 76,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 381.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2,290.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 438.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 258,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CACC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.75.

Shares of CACC opened at $556.51 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $379.77 and a 12 month high of $616.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $546.67 and its 200-day moving average is $491.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $0.89. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $491.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.18, for a total transaction of $262,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

