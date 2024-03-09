Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Brink’s worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 52.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the third quarter valued at $3,676,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 162.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the third quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 11.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brink’s news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $32,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,776.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Price Performance

NYSE:BCO opened at $84.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average of $78.31. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $59.46 and a 52-week high of $90.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. Brink’s had a return on equity of 55.36% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

