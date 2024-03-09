Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,526,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,770,991 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 4.20% of Emeren Group worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Emeren Group by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 31,660 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Emeren Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 101.3% in the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 556,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Emeren Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emeren Group Stock Performance

Shares of Emeren Group stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.79. Emeren Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Northland Securities cut Emeren Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.20 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Emeren Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Insider Activity

In other Emeren Group news, Chairman Shah Capital Management purchased 252,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $605,292.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,295,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,908,751.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Emeren Group

(Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

