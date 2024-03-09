Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.87% of Avanos Medical worth $8,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Avanos Medical by 302.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

AVNS opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $918.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $173.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

