Invesco Ltd. Sells 102,796 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of Laureate Education worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 188.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 149,288 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 41.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 73.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,487,000 after purchasing an additional 512,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $409.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.39 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

