Invesco Ltd. Sells 5,977 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,977 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Axos Financial worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AX. TheStreet raised Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,048 shares of company stock worth $628,435. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

AX stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $352.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

