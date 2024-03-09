Invesco Ltd. Sells 86,574 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,574 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.16% of Vaxcyte worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $221,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,279,000.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $106,571.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,990.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $221,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,279,000.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,860 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,463. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Vaxcyte from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Vaxcyte Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PCVX opened at $72.69 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $82.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.82.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.93). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

