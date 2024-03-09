Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Sets New 1-Year High at $103.03

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $103.03 and last traded at $102.99, with a volume of 22080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.84.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.54.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.