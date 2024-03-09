Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Sets New 52-Week High at $86.06

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.06 and last traded at $85.85, with a volume of 172221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.82.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.78. The stock has a market cap of $743.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

