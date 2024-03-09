Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Sets New 52-Week High at $86.06

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.06 and last traded at $85.85, with a volume of 172221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.82.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.78. The stock has a market cap of $743.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

