Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.76

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.76 and last traded at $64.67, with a volume of 154426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.38.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

