Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.76

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.76 and last traded at $64.67, with a volume of 154426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.38.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

