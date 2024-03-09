Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Stake Lifted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,847,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,743 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $92,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,530,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,822,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,069 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,233,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,708,000 after purchasing an additional 686,116 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,446,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,954,000 after buying an additional 531,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,552,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,870,000 after buying an additional 524,331 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

SPHQ opened at $59.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.17. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.