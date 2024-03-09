Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 197,648 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 50% compared to the typical daily volume of 131,671 call options.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $2,652,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,895 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $878,714.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,596.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $2,652,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,759,042 shares of company stock worth $37,440,551. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,299,000. PBCay One RSC Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 740,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 236,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 19,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

HOOD opened at $17.00 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HOOD shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

