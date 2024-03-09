Investors Purchase Large Volume of Snap Call Options (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 211,746 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 61% compared to the average daily volume of 131,684 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

NYSE SNAP opened at $12.39 on Friday. Snap has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $17.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,627,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,305,346.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,191 shares of company stock worth $4,687,669 in the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 2,580.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 75.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Snap by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Snap by 365.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

