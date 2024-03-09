Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.53.

INVH stock opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

