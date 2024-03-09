iPower (NYSE:IPW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:IPW opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. iPower has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.45.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). iPower had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. On average, analysts expect that iPower will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPower
About iPower
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
