iPower (NYSE:IPW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IPW opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. iPower has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.45.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). iPower had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. On average, analysts expect that iPower will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPower

About iPower

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in iPower by 409.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 284,391 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iPower during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iPower during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iPower by 91.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 35,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

Featured Stories

