Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CFO Purchases $100,215.92 in Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) CFO Sravan Kumar Emany purchased 10,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,215.92. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 301,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,255.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.56. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84.

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,281,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,738 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,903,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,989,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,767 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 566.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,210,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,401 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Stories

