iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,998,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.93% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $414,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after acquiring an additional 53,212 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 100,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

ESGD stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day moving average is $72.58. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.