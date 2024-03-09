iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $92.92

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.92 and last traded at $92.64, with a volume of 7541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.95.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Healthcare ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IXJ. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,075,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,117,000 after purchasing an additional 481,619 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,170,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,336,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,427,000 after purchasing an additional 135,152 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,838,000 after purchasing an additional 113,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 757.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 99,295 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

