iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.79

Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.79 and last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 889418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.61.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 501,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,537,000 after acquiring an additional 69,959 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 1,362,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,488,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,939,000 after buying an additional 96,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 50,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

