iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

INTF stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

